Louisiana lawmakers plan $1,000 pay raises for K-12 teachers

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers intend to give K-12 public school teachers a $1,000 raise next year, more than double the amount proposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

That’s according to the leader of the Senate Education Committee, who announced the move Thursday.

Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields said legislative leaders plan to include that salary hike in next year’s budget and a $500 increase for support staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

Louisiana remains well behind the Southern average for education salaries.

Edwards had proposed $400 teacher raises and $200 for support workers, but said he hoped that could grow larger.

