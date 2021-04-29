Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A shooting incident near a Little League park in Marksville sent people scrambling Wednesday night.

According to witnesses, the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. in the area of a basketball court on MLK Drive, which is next to the back of the D.A. Jordan Sports Complex. That is where the Marksville Little League holds their games. From witnesses at the scene, they say people hit the ground and children were crying.

Marksville Little League President Torrick Friels said no one at the baseball field was injured. He said there was a Marksville police officer at the ballpark who saw what happened, and moments later, police had stopped a car on Highway 1 in Marksville. KALB reached out to Marksville police, but they have not been able to give out official information concerning any arrests.

“Our first and only priority is the safety of our kids, coaching staff and everyone there to cheer on their team,” Friels said. “We are saddened and discouraged, and will be holding emergency board meetings to determine the next steps that need to be taken.”

