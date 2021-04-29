McGehee overcomes challenges; plays role in Grant’s success

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - If you ask anyone to describe Emi McGehee, they would say “she’s uplifting, a leader and smart.” Sometimes, people may describe her as funny, caring and a princess. However, on the diamond, some would use other descriptions.

“Emi is unselfish, a tough competitor and one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever coached in my life,” head coach Stephen Ray said.

Those three words explain why the senior third baseman has been one of the most productive for the Grant Cougars. In the LHSAA quarterfinals, McGehee was perfect at the plate with 3RBI’s and scored four runs.

“I just put it in my head that I was going to play every game like it was my last, and that’s what I’ve been doing all year,” Emi McGehee said.

This season McGehee serves as one of the batting leaders with a .464 batting average. She’s hit six home runs, 35 RBI’s and scored 40 runs.

“The kid is talented,” Ray said. “She has the right mindset, she’s very ball smart and she sets the tone for our team. She leads and they follow.”

Although it may seem as if she’s had it easy, her ride has been the opposite.

“My freshman year I broke my leg in a game at DeRidder. Now, I have all kinds of hardware in my leg,” McGehee said. “That was a big setback for me. I came back my sophomore year and just had to work harder.”

All her hard work went down the drain again her junior season due to the pandemic. However, playing a role in the Cougars’ road to Sulphur makes her journey worth it.

“You’re going to see 120 every pitch out of her,” Ray said. “She’s going to give it her best no matter what.”

