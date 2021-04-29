Members of La. congressional delegation respond to president’s address

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation had lots to say after President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA) released the following statement:

“First, I thank President Biden for speaking to Congress and speaking to the American people tonight. My first impression was ‘what, you want to spend another $1.9 trillion on top of the $2.2 trillion you’re talking about now on top of the $1.9 trillion that has already been approved on top of the $1.5 trillion that is our normal country’s budget?’ We’re talking about five times the regular amount of money that Congress would spend. I don’t want to be negative but it certainly sounds like the definition of a tax and spend agenda. Now let’s just acknowledge Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives, Liberals – we all want what’s best for our country. Prosperity for those who may not be doing as well, but we clearly have different visions of how to achieve that goal.”

“Tonight we heard a huge contrast between two visions. Democrats are embracing tax and spend with government control. Republicans, we’re doubling down. We’re the party of opportunity, believing that the best stimulus is a paycheck. And that the independence given by a job is better for our families and our country than dependence created by government programs.”

“You know what I’d like to see? Let’s get back to that pre-pandemic economy. We do that by letting employers [and] small business owners do what they do best – create jobs. And you, whether you’re an employer or not, will do better because the economy does better overall. Don’t let Washington choose what’s best for you.”

“We heard a really great message from Senator Tim Scott. He’s a friend and a leader. He wants real solutions to the problems facing all of us. And I frankly embrace his vision more than that of President Biden’s. It’s a vision which unites us through a compassionate conservativism that creates opportunity for all.”

“Once more, I thank President Biden for speaking to the American people and making clear what his vision is. I hope it’s not disrespectful that I disagree with [his] vision.”

“If it comes to rooting for the government or rooting for you. I’m for you. And that’s what I think our country does best. That’s where I think you do best. That’s where we all do better.”