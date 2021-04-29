Menard Lady Eagles head to Sulphur aiming to win 1st title since 2015

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Lady Eagles softball team began its trip to the state softball tournament with the school sending the ladies off on Wednesday afternoon.

This program is no stranger to the big dance as they were the state runner-up in 2018 and 2019. Of course, they want to get back to the glory days of 2015 when the program last won a state title.

This season the Lady Eagles suffered 14 losses with 10 of those losses being to teams that are going to the tournament as well.

The team feels that with those losses, they have learned lessons and are battled tested.

“It’s been a great feeling,” senior Karlee Lyles said. “Obviously, this was the ultimate goal with it being our senior year. It’s great to know that we accomplished that goal. This team this year is very close. We all get along very well, and we have great team chemistry. That really is what has kept us going throughout the season.”

“It feels amazing,” senior Adriana Ortiz said. “Our high school experience has been one of the best, and it’s just great to just keep the tradition here at Menard. I think this team is young, but we have the talent. We just have to put it all together like we’ve been doing this whole season.”

“Where we were in August to where we are now, it’s amazing,” Menard head coach Thomas Scully said. “It’s a true testament to the work that these young ladies have put in and how badly they wanted to have this opportunity to go back to Sulphur.”

The Lady Eagles will face St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur, La.

