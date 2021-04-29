Natchitoches man reported missing for over a week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been missing for over a week, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

NPD says Lewis Evans Jr., 82, has been missing since April 21.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lewis Evans Jr., please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858 . All information given shall remain confidential.

