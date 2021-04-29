Advertisement

Natchitoches man reported missing for over a week

Lewis Evans Jr.
Lewis Evans Jr.(Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been missing for over a week, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

NPD says Lewis Evans Jr., 82, has been missing since April 21.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lewis Evans Jr., please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858All information given shall remain confidential.

