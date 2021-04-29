NSU will relax restrictions for spring commencement

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University will relax restrictions planned for spring commencement exercises, following Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement Tuesday that large public buildings can open to 100 percent occupancy if all individuals are wearing masks.

Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5-Friday, May 7. The ceremonies will be live streamed at www.nsula.edu.

Armbands will not be required to attend any of the six commencement ceremonies and graduates will not be limited to the number of guests in attendance. Everyone must wear a mask to enter the building. Guests will be directed to their seats and families who wish to sit together must enter the building together. Saving seats will not be allowed. Guests are asked to remain seated for the duration of the ceremony if possible.

Graduates will enter the main door of the Coliseum and will be escorted to their seats. There will be no graduate procession. Guests for graduates with last names beginning with A-L should use entrance and exits on the east side of Prather Coliseum, the side facing the tennis courts. Guests for graduates with last names beginning with M-Z should use entrance and exits on the west side of Prather Coliseum, the side facing the Kappa Sigma House. ADA accessibility entrance is on the West side. Graduates and guests should plan to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each ceremony.

“We are pleased that our graduates will be able to share their special day with family, but we do ask that everyone attending commencement ceremonies continue to wear masks indoors and be courteous to others in attendance,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio.

More details are available at www.nsula.edu/graduation.

