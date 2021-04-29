Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

