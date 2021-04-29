Tigers have nine draft eligible players for 2021 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have nine draft-eligible players for the 2021 NFL Draft being held in Cleveland, Ohio with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 29.

The first round starts at 7 p.m. on both ESPN and NFL Network, the second and third round will begin on Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m.

All-American and record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase is projected to be a top 10 draft pick with many experts having Chase going in the top five and rejoining quarterback Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase has also been invited to attend the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Fellow receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is also projected to go in the first round as well and has been invited to participate in the draft virtually.

Chase will be the highest-picked receiver in school history. Odell Beckham Jr. was LSU’s highest wide receiver drafted at No. 12 by the New York Giants. Chase will become the eighth receiver drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The New Orleans native became the first player in school history to surpass the 2,000-yard receiving mark despite only playing two seasons for the Tigers. Chase was a unanimous All-America during LSU’s run to the 2020 National Championship, he also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

Chase and Marshall will look to become the second LSU duo to be drafted in the first round since Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis were taken in the first round in 2007.

The other Tigers eligible for the NFL Draft are linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., safety JaCoby Stevens, receiver Racey McMath, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, fullback Tory Carter and punter Zach Von Rosenberg.

The Tigers have had 47 players drafted in the first round including a record-setting five picked in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since 2004 LSU has had at least one draft pick in the first round in 13 of the last 17 drafts.

In addition to the nine LSU players eligible, there are three draft-eligible from the Baton Rouge area, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith who played at Amite High School, Dylan Moses who played three seasons at University High and Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph who played at Scotlandville Magnet.

