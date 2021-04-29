Advertisement

United Airlines allows 2 juveniles to fly in the future following December AEX incident

Alexandria International Airport
Alexandria International Airport(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In December 2020, News Channel 5 reported that a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing at AEX after reports of a possible explosive device onboard. Two juveniles were detained as a result.

FULL STORY: RPSO responds to report of hazardous material onboard aircraft at AEX

The family was represented by Mike Small, who told us that the juveniles were later released and that no threat was found.

United Airlines released the following statement to Mike Small, dated April 28, 2021:

“Dear Mr. Small,

United Airlines, Inc. (”United”) is committed to maintaining a high level of safety for both passengers and employees. To this end, United’s Passenger Incident Review Committee (PIRC) has reviewed the reported incident that occurred onboard CommutAir flight 4344 on December 30, 2020. Included in this investigation was a review of your clients’ version of what occurred.

Our review of this incident is now complete, and there is no further action that you or your clients need to take in connection with this matter. [Names redacted] are both welcome to travel on United, and we consider this matter closed.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Passenger Incident Review Committee (PIRC) United Airlines

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Supporters say the permitting requirements violate their constitutional rights to bear arms.
Louisiana Senate votes to end concealed carry permit mandate
Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate
Authorities had shut down I-10 bridge on Wednesday due to barricaded suspect.
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Box of masks
Rapides Parish lifts mask mandate for Parish-owned buildings, facilities

Latest News

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
Grant Parish keeps mask mandate in place for courthouse
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
PLEDGE KIDS: Paris and Carrigan 42921
PLEDGE KIDS: Paris and Carrigan 42921