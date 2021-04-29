United Airlines allows 2 juveniles to fly in the future following December AEX incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In December 2020, News Channel 5 reported that a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing at AEX after reports of a possible explosive device onboard. Two juveniles were detained as a result.

The family was represented by Mike Small, who told us that the juveniles were later released and that no threat was found.

United Airlines released the following statement to Mike Small, dated April 28, 2021:

“Dear Mr. Small, United Airlines, Inc. (”United”) is committed to maintaining a high level of safety for both passengers and employees. To this end, United’s Passenger Incident Review Committee (PIRC) has reviewed the reported incident that occurred onboard CommutAir flight 4344 on December 30, 2020. Included in this investigation was a review of your clients’ version of what occurred. Our review of this incident is now complete, and there is no further action that you or your clients need to take in connection with this matter. [Names redacted] are both welcome to travel on United, and we consider this matter closed. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

