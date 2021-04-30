2021 NFL Draft: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Amite native, selected No. 10 by Philadelphia Eagles

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The 2020 Heisman Trophy and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been selected No. 10 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the 10th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select WR Devonta Smith.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/dkIucBsKLT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2021

The Amite, La. native became the first wide receiver since Michigan’s Desmond Howard to win the award in 1991. Smith was named the 2020 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and helped led Alabama to the 2021 National Championship.

During the 2020 season, Smith broke the SEC single-season touchdown record with 23, previously held by LSU’s and 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, Smith also broke Chase’s single-season SEC receiving record as well.

Smith led the nation in 2020 in receptions with 117 for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He had a record-setting career for the Crimson Tide, he holds the SEC and Alabama career record for receiving touchdowns with 46, passing the previous mark of 31 held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95). Smith is also Alabama and SEC career receiving yards leader with 3,965 yards.

