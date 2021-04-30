2021 NFL Draft: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase selected No. 5 overall by Cincinnati Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase has been selected No. 5 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, rejoining former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Although Chase only played in two seasons for LSU, he is one of the most decorated receivers in school history and had a record-setting season in 2019 helping lead the Tigers to the 2019 National Championship.

He was scheduled to wear No. 7 for the 2020 season before opting out. The No. 7 has been worn by some of the best players in school history.

During the 2019 season, as a sophomore Chase set the Southeastern Conference record for touchdowns in a season with 20 and set the single-season receiving yards record with 1,780 before Alabama’s DeVonta Smith broke both in 2020.

The New Orleans native was also a unanimous All-American in 2019 becoming the 11th player in LSU history to do so. Chase won the Biletnikoff Award becoming only the second LSU player to win the award joining Josh Reed who won it in 2001.

The six-foot receiver joined quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Justin Jefferson to make LSU the first team in SEC history with a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000 yard receivers in the same season.

In his two seasons, Chase finished his LSU career with 98 receptions for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns. He became the first player in school history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in the first two seasons as a Tiger.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.