BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KALB) - This week Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit Breaux Bridge to go on a swamp tour at the scenic Lake Martin to view wildlife and learn about the area’s unique ecosystem.

Address: 1151 Rookery Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.