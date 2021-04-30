Local Walmart Neighborhood Markets donate to the Manna House

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House received a $4,000 check from both the 3727 and 3736 Walmart Neighborhood Markets on Friday morning.

“We are happy to help the Manna House provide Nutritional Meals to our community,” said Jennifer McCloskey, store manager at 3727 Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Background on the Manna House:

Manna House opened its doors on Tuesday, May 1, 1990. Nineteen people came to eat the first day. By the end of May 1990, 4,512 meals had been served. And the work continues. Manna House is a place where people of all ages and walks of life receive a hot, nutritious meal served 365 days in a clean, welcoming environment. Many of the people who come to Manna House are either homeless or living on very meager earnings. However, anyone who comes to Manna House is welcome to eat. There is no fee. No ID is required. No questions are asked. An average of 200 people --- men, women and children are fed each day. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2 hurricanes we encountered last year, we have had some unforeseen expenses. Through it all we continue to feed approximately 5,250 people per month. On March 14, 2020 the Manna House dining room was closed and shifted to a “to-go” model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made to keep Manna House staff and patrons safe so that we could continue to serve those in need within our community. Last year when the state entered into Phase I people in our community were losing jobs and needed a place like Manna House for a period of time. We are grateful we were able to serve them during their time of need. Your gift will help Manna House to continue our long standing community tradition of providing nourishment to any and all who visit Manna House during the noon hour. It will ensure that families have access to a healthy meal for their children at no cost, as Manna House has never charged anyone for a meal. These contributions are essential for our efforts to feed the hungry. We are grateful for Walmart’s generosity in our noble effort to feed the less fortunate in our community. Your gift will make a difference in a child, woman or man going to bed hungry or eating a nutritious meal. Thank you for your support of Manna House.

