Provencal woman killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(AP Images)
By LSP
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSP) - A Provencal woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on April 30 around 7:20 a.m. on Hwy 117 north of Hwy 118.

State Police say Brian A. Todd, 45 of Olla, was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTDS southbound on Hwy 117 and crossed the center lines into the northbound lane. The vehicle struck a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Tommie Scoggins, 61 of Provencal, head-on.

Scoggins was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities.

