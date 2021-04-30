Advertisement

Reports of floating body; United Cajun Navy searching

By WVUE Fox 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - According to United Cajun Navy members on the ground in Terrebonne Parish, a report of a body found in the water has spurred an emergency search and rescue operation.

Ronnie Adams, star of the television show Swamp People, has been providing daily updates on the volunteer efforts to find the remaining seven Seacor Power crewmembers.

According to Adams, they received a report of a body floating by a rig Friday morning, April 30. Adams said they’ve taken to the skies to verify the report.

Originally, Adams told Fox 8 the United States Coast Guard was assisting. A spokesperson for the USCG said they are not involved.

