Senate panel examining LSU sexual harassment, abuse to meet on campus Saturday

LSU campus
LSU campus(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Legislature.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, which has grilled LSU officials on their failure to act in the best interest of students who experienced sexual harassment and assault, will be on campus Saturday to hear from students.

“We want to hear first-hand the students’ concerns regarding the culture of sexual harassment, sexual violence, and the way reports are handled on campus,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who chairs the committee. “We have been appalled by testimony we’ve heard in our hearings at the Capitol concerning the way these young women have been treated.”

The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in Room 329, The Capital Chamber Room, on the third floor of the LSU Student Union, located at 310 LSU Student Union.

“We want to make it easier for students to express their concerns without having to travel to the Capitol,” Barrow said. The committee is gathering information and searching for ways to prevent these problems from happening again.

News coverage of past occurrences covered up by LSU resulted in the firing of former LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles from his job coaching at the University of Kansas and led to former LSU System President and Chancellor F. King Alexander resigning his job under pressure as president of Oregon State University.

Several current LSU officials who were involved in suppressing information about the students’ complaints have been suspended and then transferred to other duties. No one was fired.

