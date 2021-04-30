SOURCES: Southern University to announce interim head coach Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sources confirm to WAFB that Southern University will name Jason Rollins as the interim head coach of the Jaguars program.

An announcement is expected Friday when Southern’s Board of Supervisors meets.

Jason Rollins (Source: Southern University)

Rollins will take over for Dawson Odums, who accepted the head coaching job at Norfolk State University.

Rollins served as the Safeties coach and Special Teams Coordinator this past season.

