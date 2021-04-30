Advertisement

Teens charged with kidnapping after SUV stolen with 4-year-old St. Jude patient inside

Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she...
Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she was kidnapped.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four teenagers are now charged with stealing an SUV from a gas station with a 4-year-old child Thursday.

The suspects are 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, according to police. They’re facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of auto theft, evading arrest and firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station near Poplar and Tillman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where the SUV was stolen.

The child and the stolen SUV were found about an hour later and police used the helicopter to search for the suspects.

Officers detained the teens at Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser. They were brought in for questioning and later transported to Juvenile Court and charged.

The girl and her family live in Michigan and are in Memphis where she is receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Some families have filed lawsuits against Seacor Marine.
Sen. Kennedy urges federal action, sheriff’s office now assisting in Seacor search
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards outlines his proposal for Louisiana’s $1.6B cut from the American Rescue Plan
Cenla parishes react to governor’s amended mask mandate
Alexandria International Airport
United Airlines allows 2 juveniles to fly in the future following December AEX incident

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."
Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines
First lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at the White House,...
Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat
First Lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at the White House....
Jill Biden participates in White House tree-planting ceremony
Fatal Crash
Provencal woman killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens