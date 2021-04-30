Zachary police searching for answers after Walmart stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the night of April 28 at a Walmart in Zachary, two teenagers went to a hospital after a stabbing.

Now police are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Zachary police say six teenagers got into a fight and one of those teens pulled out a knife. The fight dragged out across a dozen aisles inside the grocery store, forcing Walmart to close the store down overnight. Police spent the day piecing the puzzle together and they’re now learning what may have started the fight.

RELATED: Police charge teen accused of stabbing 2 at Zachary Walmart

“Basically, after the investigation last night, we learned that your aggressor who was charged - the juvenile who was charged with two counts of aggravated second-degree battery - they had been having some beefing incidence with one of the victims’ family members,” says Zachary Chief Police David McDavid.

As many as four other teenagers could also be facing charges. Chief McDavid says the teenager arrested for fighting with the knife is around 15 or 16 years old. Two teenagers are now recovering after being stabbed. One of them had to have an emergency surgery overnight. Both are expected to be ok.

Some Zachary shoppers say they were shocked after hearing the news.

“I think our times have gotten rough, and people have lost their way,” said one woman.

“Zachary is getting to be a bigger town,” a man walking into the store said. “It’s growing a lot, so there’s a lot more population now than it was years ago.”

Another woman, who lives around Zachary said, “It’s just a peaceful environment, it’s not known for activities like that where are…just criminal activity period.”

The 16-year-old accused of stabbing multiple people in a grocery store earlier this week appeared in juvenile court Friday morning. He will be held until a bond hearing on May 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.