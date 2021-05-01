2021 NFL Draft: Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph, Baton Rouge native, selected No. 44 overall by Dallas Cowboys

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former Kentucky and LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been drafted in the second round, No. 44 overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Baton Rouge native played at Scotlandville Magnet and signed with LSU coming out of high school, appeared in 11 games with the Tigers before transferring to Kentucky where Joseph started nine games for the Wildcats.

During the 2020 season, the former Scotlandville Hornet registered 25 tackles, a pass break up, four interceptions and a tackle for loss for the Wildcats, with one interception returned for a touchdown.

Joseph had a career-high four tackles against Missouri, his first career interception came against Mississippi State. Ranked No. 8 in interceptions and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

In 2018 with the Tigers, he totaled 12 tackles and one pass break up before entering the transfer portal and sitting out the 2019 season.

