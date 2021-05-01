2021 NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. selected in the 2nd round, No. 59 overall, by Carolina Panthers

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been selected in the 2nd round, No. 59 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver played in 32 games for the Tigers with 20 starts. He finished his career with 104 receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns. Marshall’s 23 touchdown receptions rank No. 4 in school history.

The Bossier City native is only one of six players in school history with 1,500 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in their career. During the 2020 season, he caught a career-high 11 passes for 235 yards against the Missouri Tigers. The 235 yards currently rank No. 5 at LSU in a single game.

In LSU’s run to the 2019 National Championship, Marshall was the third member of the record-setting offense. He finished 13 touchdown catches, which is currently No. 3 in school history behind Ja’Marr Chase’s 20 and Justin Jefferson’s 18.

The receiving trio of Marshall, Chase and Jefferson all had at least 10 scores, a first in LSU history.

During LSU’s Pro Day, Marshall ran a 4.38 40-yard dash with a 38″ inch vertical.

Draft analysts say Marshall is a big-framed receiver with great hands and precise route running and possesses tremendous ball skills, rarely dropping balls that hit his hands.

