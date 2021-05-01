Biden to visit Louisiana to promote infrastructure plan

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The White House said Saturday that President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week to rally support for his proposed infrastructure plan.

According to the statement, Biden is scheduled to visit New Orleans and Lake Charles on Thursday as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday that he is excited to welcome the president back to Louisiana to discuss improving infrastructure, hurricane recovery and the COVID crisis.

The president’s plan would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes.

