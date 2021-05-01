Advertisement

Local teams advance to State Championships after Friday games

Softball State Championships
By KALB Sports
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Two local teams sealed their spots in the State Championships after finishing games on Friday, April 30.

  • Jena 6, Sterlington 4
  • Many 16, French Settlement 5

Other final scores

  • Barbe 6, Pineville 3
  • Iowa 11, Grant 5
  • Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0
  • Doyle 1, Rosepine 0

