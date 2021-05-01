Local teams advance to State Championships after Friday games

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Two local teams sealed their spots in the State Championships after finishing games on Friday, April 30.

Jena 6, Sterlington 4

Many 16, French Settlement 5

Other final scores

Barbe 6, Pineville 3

Iowa 11, Grant 5

Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0

Doyle 1, Rosepine 0

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.