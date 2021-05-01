Local teams advance to State Championships after Friday games
Softball State Championships
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Two local teams sealed their spots in the State Championships after finishing games on Friday, April 30.
- Jena 6, Sterlington 4
- Many 16, French Settlement 5
Other final scores
- Barbe 6, Pineville 3
- Iowa 11, Grant 5
- Beau Chene 8, Tioga 0
- Doyle 1, Rosepine 0
