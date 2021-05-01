Saints take Ohio State's Werner in 2nd round of NFL draft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3 and 242-pound Warner was a four-year player for the Buckeyes. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and was a Butkus Award Semifinalist last season.

Werner’s selection comes after New Orleans released 2020 starting linebacker Kwon Alexander and allowed fellow regular linebacker Alex Anzalone to leave in free agency.

The Saints have now drafted two defensive players. They took Houston defensive end Payton Turner at 28th overall in the first round.

