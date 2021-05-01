Advertisement

Saints trade up to draft Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo in third round

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of...
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif.(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints traded up in the third round with Denver to take Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo with the 76th overall pick. The Saints gave up their 98th and 105th selections to make the move.

Adebo opted out of the 2020 season but had eight total interceptions in the two seasons prior. He has a prototype size at 6′1, 192 pounds.

Cornerback was undoubtedly the biggest need for the Saints coming into the draft. They were finally able to land Adebo with their third-round pick.

The Saints confirmed they tried trading up multiple times in the first round but couldn’t find any takers. This is the ninth year in a row the Saints traded up in the draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Some families have filed lawsuits against Seacor Marine.
Sen. Kennedy urges federal action, sheriff’s office now assisting in Seacor search
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
According to Adams, they received a report of a body floating by a rig Friday morning, April 30.
Reports of floating body; United Cajun Navy searching
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards outlines his proposal for Louisiana’s $1.6B cut from the American Rescue Plan

Latest News

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA...
Saints take Ohio State's Werner in 2nd round of NFL draft
Terrace Marshall Jr. during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger...
2021 NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. selected in the 2nd round, No. 59 overall, by Carolina Panthers
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
2021 NFL Draft: Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph, Baton Rouge native, selected No. 44 overall by Dallas Cowboys
Two local teams sealed their spots in the State Championships after finishing games on Friday,...
Local teams advance to State Championships after Friday games