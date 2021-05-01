Saints trade up to draft Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo in third round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints traded up in the third round with Denver to take Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo with the 76th overall pick. The Saints gave up their 98th and 105th selections to make the move.

Adebo opted out of the 2020 season but had eight total interceptions in the two seasons prior. He has a prototype size at 6′1, 192 pounds.

Cornerback was undoubtedly the biggest need for the Saints coming into the draft. They were finally able to land Adebo with their third-round pick.

The Saints confirmed they tried trading up multiple times in the first round but couldn’t find any takers. This is the ninth year in a row the Saints traded up in the draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.