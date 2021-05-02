Advertisement

Dance recitals return to Central Louisiana and more than 200 children are participating in them

By Corey Howard
May. 1, 2021
BALL, La. (KALB) - More than 200 children showed off their dance talents at Tioga High School for the 18th annual Steps By Stephanie Dance Studio Recital.

Last year’s dance recital got canceled because of the pandemic. However, organizers of the event said they felt comfortable making a return this year.

“It’s just so exciting to have them finally back on the stage,” Stephanie Laborde, the owner of Steps By Stephanie, said. “I want to thank everybody in our community for making this past year as safe as possible to help our girls get back on that stage.”

