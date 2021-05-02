Rodeo show raises money for children fighting cancer

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Money raised at a local rodeo show on Saturday will go towards helping children fight cancer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The rodeo took place at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. Family members of the late Tommy Poe, a detective for the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), held the roping event in his memory.

Poe passed away in May of 2020 after a horseback riding accident.

“We were married 45 years, and he was a kind, compassionate, pretty easy-going man,” Virginia Poe, (Tommy) Poe’s wife, said. “He loved life. He loved children [and] he wanted to do a lot of things for children.”

