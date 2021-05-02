Advertisement

Three local softball programs win state championships

Jena wins the Class 3A State Championship
Jena wins the Class 3A State Championship
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Three Central Louisiana softball programs hoisted a state title during the state softball championship games on Saturday, May 1.

The Jena Lady Giants won their first Class 3A State Title in program history by beating Iowa Lady Yellow Jackets in a shootout, 12-10.

The Many Lady Tigers also won their first Class 2A State Title in program history by edging the Doyle Lady Tigers, 4-2.

Meanwhile, the LaSalle Lady Tigers won their first Class 1A State Title for the first time since 2017 by blasting the Oak Grove Lady Tigers, 12-4.

Other scores:

  • Holden 11, Anacoco 6
  • Calvin 12, Georgetown 4
  • Notre Dame 15, Menard 0

