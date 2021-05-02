Advertisement

Traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive



By Corey Howard
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Press release comes from the Alexandria Police Dept.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday evening around 6 p.m. at Horseshoe Drive and Prescott Road.

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit and run and limitations on passing bicycles.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the traffic division at 318-449-5099.

