Traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive

Press release comes from the Alexandria Police Dept.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday evening around 6 p.m. at Horseshoe Drive and Prescott Road.

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit and run and limitations on passing bicycles.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the traffic division at 318-449-5099.

