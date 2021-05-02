Advertisement

United Cajun Navy suspends search efforts for missing Seacor crewmen

United Cajun Navy Mobile Response Unit
United Cajun Navy Mobile Response Unit(WVUE)
By WVUE
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy announced Sunday that it is suspending organized search efforts in the search for the seven remaining missing Seacor crewmen.

In a Facebook post, the UCN said ATV’s will still be searching the Holly Beach area Sunday as well as the Texas Coast east towards Louisiana.

“The United Cajun Navy would like to thank each and everyone who donated their time and resources to assist in the search for the 7 missing Seacor crewmen. This has been a long and exhausting search effort and UCN did our part to assist in many ways. Our assistance in this case has mainly been in the form of fundraising for search efforts, organizing sea planes, using our social media platforms to get needed resources, gathering supplies and coordinating search efforts. UCN was not the only group involved in search efforts and we hope and pray the search continues.”

“We would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for allowing us to work TOGETHER in their parish to find the 7 missing crewmen as well as St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office and Lafourche Parish Fire Department District 3 for their support.”

