18-wheeler engulfed in flames; cargo determined total lost

Deputies and LaDOTD workers remain on scene while towing services make arrangements to remove the trailer and clear the scene of debris.(NPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An 18-wheeler and its cargo were destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday, May 3.

Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 were called to an 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 49 northbound near mile marker 143, according to NPSO.

That’s north of the city of Natchiotches.

“I-49 is open, however, if you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the roadway, avoid distractions and move over while law enforcement and towing services remain on scene,” reads a Facebook post.

The truck’s trailer was hauling a load of energy drinks. The cargo was deemed a total loss.

NPSO AND NPFD #6 RESPOND TO EIGHTEEN WHEELER FIRE ON I-49 NORTH OF NATCHITOCHES NEAR NATCHITOCHES- This morning at...

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 3, 2021

