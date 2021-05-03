18-wheeler engulfed in flames; cargo determined total lost

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An 18-wheeler and its cargo were destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday, May 3.

Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 were called to an 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 49 northbound near mile marker 143, according to NPSO.

That’s north of the city of Natchiotches.

“I-49 is open, however, if you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the roadway, avoid distractions and move over while law enforcement and towing services remain on scene,” reads a Facebook post.

The truck’s trailer was hauling a load of energy drinks. The cargo was deemed a total loss.

