Alexandria man arrested for sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in an investigation of a sex offense involving a juvenile.
Vincent Johnathan Griffin, 56, of Alexandria, has been charged with felony sexual battery, felony oral sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.
