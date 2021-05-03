Alexandria man arrested for sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in an investigation of a sex offense involving a juvenile.

Vincent Johnathan Griffin, 56, of Alexandria, has been charged with felony sexual battery, felony oral sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

