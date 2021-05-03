Be of service, Cenla! List of local non-profits for Giving Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Through a worldwide health pandemic, two major hurricanes, and a historic winter storm, our local non-profits here in Central Louisiana have never stopped serving those who need help. After all the challenges our local non-profits have faced, including the cancellations of many of their fundraising events, now more than ever they could really use the community’s help.

If you are interested in being of service by volunteering your time or donating, we’ve put together a list of non-profits across Cenla that give back to our community every day.

We would like to encourage everyone to be of service, because making our world a better place to live starts at home. If you are a local non-profit that would like specific donations listed or your organization would like to be added please email us at news@kalb.com

Cenla Giving Day: May 4 is the first ever Cenla Giving day, a fundraising effort for more than 40 local profits across Central Louisiana. Cenla Giving Day is a partnership between the United Way and the Cenla Community Foundation. If you are interested in donating, go to www.cenlagivingday.org

*CALL 211 FOR ANYONE NEEDING HELP IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA*

RAPIDES PARISH

FOOD BANK OF CENLA:

About: To alleviate hunger in Central Louisiana

Location: 3223 Baldwin Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301

Contact Information: (318) 445-2773

MAIN STREET MISSION:

About: The Main Street mission provides a variety of service to the community including Wednesday night fellowship meals, transportation ministries, youth ministries, a clothes closet and food closet for member in need.

Location: 312 Main Street, Pineville, LA 71360

Contact Information: Michael Mayeaux; (318) 442-5803

SALVATION ARMY:

About: Their mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

Location: 620 Beauregard Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Contact Information: (318) 442-0445

HOPE HOUSE:

About: Hope House provides safe transitional housing and essential services to homeless individuals and families, empowering them to independence.

Location: 5115 South MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71302

Contact Information: (318) 487-2061 or email Executive Director Sandy Ray at ceo@cenlahopehouse.org

CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK (CASA)

About: The mission of the Children’s Advocacy Network is to help heal and champion abused and neglected children throughout Central Louisiana.

Location:1751 Jackson Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 445-5678

FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER:

About: To stop family violence, make victims safe, hold batterers accountable, and provide long-term support for victims and children through collaboration and coordinated services.

Location: 220 Hospital BLVD. Pineville, Louisiana 71360

Contact Information: (318) 448-0884 or email https://www.family justice center.org/

NO LIMIT RECOVERY:

About: The No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse is a non-profit organization whose goals is to provide continuous educational opportunities that will allow our youth to expand and express their talents.

Location: 2403 Harris Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 277-0203

FAITH HOUSE:

About: Faith House is a crisis center for survivors of domestic violence whose mission is to provide shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy, to survivors of domestic violence.

24 Hour Crisis Line: (337) 232-8954

Contact Information: (318) 787-2065

RE-ENTRY SOLUTIONS:

About: Remove or reduce barriers to successful reentry ensuring motivated individuals are able to compete for jobs, attain stable housing, support their families, and contribute to their communities.

Location: 1617 Branch Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 443-0189 or email reentrysolutions.org

PINEVILLE ROTARY SCHOOL CLOSET PROJECT:

About: Much of their work is dedicated to youth enrichment, where they hope to impact children’s lives for a brighter future for all of us. School closets-supplying clothing and other items for local elementary schools educating high poverty populations.

Location: 2550 Monroe Highway, Pineville, Louisiana 71360

Contact Information: Christy Frederic; email christy.frederic@outlook.com

YWCA OF ALEXANDRIA-PINEVILLE

About: The mission of the YWCA is to eliminate racism and empower women.

Location: Two Locations in Central Louisiana:

-YWCA @ James Street: 5912 James St., Alexandria, Louisiana 71303

-YWCA @ Turner Street: 1831 Turner St., Alexandria, Louisiana 71303

Contact Information: Executive Director, Katie Vanderlick

Phone: (318) 442-3397 or email katie@ywcaalex.org

FRIENDSHIP HOUSE:

About: To provide a safe and caring day program in a clean, home-like setting where adults find a renewed sense of self worth through healthcare, socialization and recreation. Our motto: “Changing how you live, not where you live.”

Location: 114 6th Street Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 473-9504 or email director@friendship-house.net

MANNA HOUSE MINISTRIES:

About: The primary mission of Manna House is to banish hunger from Central Louisiana by providing a hot and nourishing meal with no questions asked to all who enter the door, 365 days per year.

Location: 2655 Lee Street Alexandria, Louisiana 71307

Contact Information: (318) 445-9053 or email cenlamannahouse@gmail.com

EVERGREEN LIFE SERVICES:

About: Our mission is to serve, provide for and champion individuals with disabilities.

Location: (Central Louisiana Division) 920 Main Street, Pineville, Louisiana 71360

Contact Information: Executive Director Doug Ryland (318) 445-4470

ALEXANDRIA MUSEUM OF ART:

About: AMOA’s mission is to foster a culturally rich community here in Central Louisiana by getting the community involved with art and artists.

Location: 933 Second Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 443-3458

RIVER OAKS SQUARE ARTS CENTER:

About: Their mission is to promote contemporary visual arts and appreciation of local artists and their work here in Central Louisiana.

Drop off Location: 1330 2nd Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Contact Information: (318) 473-2670

GRANT PARISH

GRANT PARISH COUNCIL ON AGING:

About: Non-profit organization serving 60+ population of Grant Parish providing congregate meals, home delivered meals, case management, referral, transportation, medical alert, etc.

Location: 706 Maple Street, Colfax, Louisiana 71417

Contact Information: (318) 627-5757

AVOYELLES PARISH

HELPING HANDS YOUTH CENTER OF AVOYELLES PARISH:

About: Our goal is to assist local youth in becoming prosperous successful adults. “Preparing Avoyelles Parish youth for a brighter, more successful tomorrow.

Location: 319 Carmen Street, Cottonport, Louisiana 71327

Contact Information: (318) 224-2179 or email taylorlemoine99@gmail.com

AVOYELLES COUNCIL ON AGING:

About: Serving senior citizens age 60+ with services like transportation, site meals, recreation, outreach, etc.

Location: 224 South Preston Street, Marksville, Louisiana 71351

Contact Information: (318) 253-9771

VERNON PARISH

CASA OF WEST CENLA

About: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) are community volunteers, who stand up and speak out to help abused and neglected children.

Location: 420 McMahon Street, DeRidder, Louisiana 70634

Contact Information: (337) 462-4667

HELPING HANDS MINISTRIES OF LEESVILLE:

About: Helping Hands Storefront Ministries offers a clothes center, home crisis center, tutoring services and more

Location: 518 South 3rd Street, Leesville, Louisiana 71446

Contact Information: (337) 238-3832

MULTI-PARISH:

CENTRAL LOUISIANA COALITION TO PREVENT HOMELESSNESS:

About: To identify, advocate, and mobilize community resources to ensure all people in Central Louisiana have access to stable homes.

Location: 1515 Jackson Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 443-0500

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA OF NORTH LOUISIANA- CENTRAL LOUISIANA DIVISION:

About: Volunteers of America in Central Louisiana is a faith-based ministry providing opportunity, promoting dignity, and inspiring change to the community.

Location: 360 Jordan Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101

Contact Information: (318) 221-2669 or go to http://www.voanorthla.org/

CENLA COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE INC.:

About: Mission is to serve, train, and advocate for lower income residents to reduce poverty and promote economic stability in Rapides Parish.

Location: 4008 Parliament Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71303

Contact Information: (318) 314-3480

NEW HOPE CDC:

About: This organization has been distributing food boxes to lower income residents in the Central Louisiana area since 2009, including serving Thanksgiving dinners to those in need for the last four years, with the exception of last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Location: 913 Scott Street, Oakdale, Louisiana 71463

Contact Information: (318) 485-4874

CENTRAL LOUISIANA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

About: To connect people to priorities they care about and increase charitable giving in order to advance the quality of life for the Central Louisiana community.

Location: 1107 4th Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 445-7702 or email cenlacf@clcf.net

UNITED WAY OF CENTRAL LOUISIANA:

About: The United Way’s mission is to link people and resources for a stronger community here in Central Louisiana. United Way of Central Louisiana funds 13 community partners and much more.

Location: 1101 4th Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 443-7203; CEO Michelle Purl; email michelle@uwcl.org

CENLA AREA AGENCY ON AGING:

About: The Central Louisiana Area Agency serves 20 parishes, contracting services with the local Councils on Aging, including home meal delivery and care giver services.

Location: 1423 Peterman Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301

Contact Information: (318) 484-2260 or email office@cenlaaging.org

B.A.R.K., BOUDREAUX’S ANIMAL RESCUE KREWE (ALEXANDRIA):

About: B.A.R.K.’S mission is to rescue dogs in need, giving them shelter, veterinary care, and helping them locate their fur-ever home. They are also the only NO-KILL shelter in Central Louisiana.

Location: PO BOX 404 Tioga, Louisiana, 71477-0404 or go to http://barkanimalrescue.org/

Contact Information: longj1003@aol.com

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.