Advertisement

House agrees to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under special grow lights in Baton Rouge, La.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has backed a proposal to let patients in the state’s medical-marijuana program smoke raw cannabis, rather than rely on the more processed forms of marijuana currently available.

A 73-26 vote Monday sent the bill to the Senate for debate.

The expansion proposal is sponsored by Rep. Tanner Magee, the House’s second-ranking Republican.

Louisiana’s dispensaries sell medical marijuana in liquids, topical applications, inhalers and edible gummies. But they are barred from offering raw marijuana in smokable form. Magee’s bill would legalize that as well for medicinal purposes, starting in January.

The raw, smokable marijuana plant is cheaper to manufacture and sell because it involves less processing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Jena wins the Class 3A State Championship
Three local softball programs win state championships
Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
United Cajun Navy Mobile Response Unit
United Cajun Navy suspends search efforts for missing Seacor crewmen
The White House said Saturday that President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week...
Biden to visit Louisiana to promote infrastructure plan

Latest News

Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, talks with...
Louisiana House wants parishes near NOLA to help pay state levee debt
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisories for Cenla
18-wheeler engulfed in flames; cargo determined total lost
FanDuel on track for sports gambling in Louisiana by beginning of football season