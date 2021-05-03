Advertisement

Louisiana House wants parishes near NOLA to help pay state levee debt

Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, talks with...
Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, talks with a legislative staffer during the opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House lawmakers want New Orleans and four neighboring parishes to help pay off a hefty debt to the federal government for upgrades made to the region’s flood protection system after Hurricane Katrina.

The legislation is pushed by Houma Republican Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue.

The state is on the hook for anywhere from $1 billion to $3 billion, depending on how long Louisiana takes to pay the federal government back.

The House voted 60-34 Monday for Zeringue’s proposal and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

Lawmakers who represent the parishes being asked to pony up the money oppose the measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Jena wins the Class 3A State Championship
Three local softball programs win state championships
Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
United Cajun Navy Mobile Response Unit
United Cajun Navy suspends search efforts for missing Seacor crewmen
The White House said Saturday that President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week...
Biden to visit Louisiana to promote infrastructure plan

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under...
House agrees to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisories for Cenla
18-wheeler engulfed in flames; cargo determined total lost
FanDuel on track for sports gambling in Louisiana by beginning of football season