TAKE SURVEY: How do you feel about the Edgewood, Susek Drive area roundabout?

PINEVILLE, La. (DOTD) - Several months ago, DOTD completed and fully opened the roundabout project at the intersection of LA 3144 (Edgewood Drive) and Susek Drive in Pineville, Rapides Parish.

DOTD is now asking drivers for feedback regarding the roundabout experience.

If you’ve used the roundabout, you are asked to take their brief survey. TAKE THE SURVEY HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 DOTD. All rights reserved.