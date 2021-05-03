Advertisement

WANTED: Deputies search for suspect accused of killing 2, leaving scene with 4-month-old infant in East Baton Rouge Parish

Eric Derell Smith
Eric Derell Smith(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say they are trying to find a suspect accused of fatally shooting two individuals and leaving the scene with a 4-month-old child.

Deputies have identified the suspect as Eric Derell Smith, 30. Authorities say Smith is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Smith, they need to contact law enforcement immediately.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Richmond Avenue in an unincorporated of East Baton Rouge Parish near Baker after a 911 caller hung up about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

They say they believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and believe Smith allegedly drove off in a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

