WATCH: Coast Guard medevacs injured man 46 miles off Cameron coast

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man from a fishing vessel 46 miles off the coast of Cameron, Louisiana, on Sunday morning, Coast Guard officials say.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center received a medevac request from the fishing vessel Jennifer and David for a severely injured crewmember, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew were launched.

The injured man was first brought on board the response boat, then hoisted into the helicopter and transported to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

Weather on-scene was reported as 8-foot seas and 34 mph winds.

