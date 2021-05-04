Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma OL Adrian Ealy, Gonzales, La. native, signs with Ravens as UDFA

Oklahoma offensive lineman Adrian Ealy (59) during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor...
Oklahoma offensive lineman Adrian Ealy (59) during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Former Oklahoma offensive lineman and Gonzales native Adrian Ealy signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ealy was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by league coaches in 2020 and started each of the Sooners 11 games, one game at left tackle and the remaining 10 at right tackle. He allowed three sacks on 421 pass plays.

Coming out of high school, Ealy was a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and Scout.com, he was a three-star prospect on 247Sports. He graduated from East Ascension High School after transferring from University High and played with Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, who signed with Jacksonville as a UDFA.

During the 2019 season, Ealy was selected as a second-team All-Big 12 selection and started all 12 games for the Sooners all at right tackle.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baby allegedly kidnapped from Baker area area home dies
Danyell Dewayne Hunter
Alexandria man arrested following Hickory Street shooting
Vincent Griffin
Alexandria man arrested for sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile

Latest News

Lawmakers reject bill to limit transgender youth in sports
Grambling State hires new offensive coordinator
Taylor Pleasants (17).
No. 7 Arkansas takes series with 4-1 win over No. 14 LSU
Northwood announced the man they call ‘Coach Twig’ as their next head basketball coach on...
Brian Terwilliger named head basketball coach at Northwood