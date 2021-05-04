2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma OL Adrian Ealy, Gonzales, La. native, signs with Ravens as UDFA

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Former Oklahoma offensive lineman and Gonzales native Adrian Ealy signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ealy was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by league coaches in 2020 and started each of the Sooners 11 games, one game at left tackle and the remaining 10 at right tackle. He allowed three sacks on 421 pass plays.

Coming out of high school, Ealy was a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and Scout.com, he was a three-star prospect on 247Sports. He graduated from East Ascension High School after transferring from University High and played with Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, who signed with Jacksonville as a UDFA.

During the 2019 season, Ealy was selected as a second-team All-Big 12 selection and started all 12 games for the Sooners all at right tackle.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.