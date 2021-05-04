Alexandria City Council votes to override Mayor Hall’s veto of amended budget
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has voted five to two in favor of readopting ordinance No. 66-2021, which overrides Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of the amended budget last week.
The two council members to vote against were Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Lee Rubin.
More information to come.
