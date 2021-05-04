Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a death investigation that started on May 1, 2021, when an unresponsive infant was brought into a local emergency room.

Charles Sneed, 20, of Alexandria has been charged with first degree murder in this incident. A booking photo was not available at the time of this release.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

