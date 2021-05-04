Advertisement

APD asking citizens to use narcotics tip line

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. (AP...
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. (AP Photo)(WIBW)
By APD
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police Narcotics Division is asking citizens to report suspicious drug activity in your neighborhood. When reporting please include as much information as possible to assist with the investigation.

Things that are helpful include:

  1. Where is the narcotic activity taking place?
  2. Who is the person selling narcotics?
  3. What type of narcotics are being sold?
  4. If a vehicle is involved what type and license plate number?
  5. Is that person known to carry weapons?

Information may be given by email at apd-narcotics@cityofalex.com or 318-767-2585 (after hours) or 318-767-2911 (Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baby allegedly kidnapped from Baker area area home dies
Vincent Griffin
Alexandria man arrested for sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile
Deputies and LaDOTD workers remain on scene while towing services make arrangements to remove...
18-wheeler engulfed in flames; cargo determined total lost

Latest News

Police lights
Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room
2021 Christmas Poster
Artists sought for 2021 Christmas Festival Poster
Be of service, Cenla!
Be of service, Cenla! List of local non-profits for Giving Day
David Anthony Burns is charged with second degree murder for the 2004 death of 19-year-old...
Bond reduction hearing set for David Anthony Burns