APD asking citizens to use narcotics tip line

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police Narcotics Division is asking citizens to report suspicious drug activity in your neighborhood. When reporting please include as much information as possible to assist with the investigation.

Things that are helpful include:

Where is the narcotic activity taking place? Who is the person selling narcotics? What type of narcotics are being sold? If a vehicle is involved what type and license plate number? Is that person known to carry weapons?

Information may be given by email at apd-narcotics@cityofalex.com or 318-767-2585 (after hours) or 318-767-2911 (Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.