APD investigating midnight shooting on Hickory Street

APD is investigating a shooting.
By APD
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around midnight (Monday night, Tuesday morning) in the 1600 block of Hickory Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

