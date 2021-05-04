Advertisement

Bond reduction hearing set for David Anthony Burns

Will be heard by Judge Mary Doggett on May 10
David Anthony Burns is charged with second degree murder for the 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A bond reduction hearing is set for May 10 for David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.

Christopher LaCour, his public defender, filed the motion last week, along with one for a preliminary exam. The motions list the second degree murder charge, as well as an arrest last week in the jail for obscenity. They’ll be heard before Judge Mary Doggett in the Rapides Parish courthouse.

Burns was arrested for murder on April 13 following a grand jury indictment. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas. The case remained cold for nearly 17 years until the arrest last month.

Bond is set at $500,000 for his murder charge and $5,000 for his obscenity charge.

The case is being prosecuted by Hugo Holland.

