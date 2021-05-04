Brian Terwilliger named head basketball coach at Northwood

LENA, La. (KALB) - The report saying Brian Terwilliger is leaving Holy Savior Menard for Northwood is true. Northwood announced the man they call ‘Coach Twig’ as their next head basketball coach on Monday, May 3.

Thank you Holy Savior Menard Central High School for the six years of invaluable memories and experiences. To the... Posted by Brian Terwilliger on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Terwilliger is coming off a six-year stint with the Eagles where he held a record of 114-83. He helped to lead the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances that include last year’s Top 28 appearance. Terwilliger had the chance to speak with his new team and has already set the standard for the program.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Terwilliger said. “I’ve always respected this program and as we played them over the years, they’ve always been competitive and athletic.

Northwood is also coming off a Top 28 appearance and returns most of their players including guard Omarion Layssard.

“We’ve got a good nucleus of young boys,” Terwilliger said. “If we can get everybody bought in, I think we have a shot at the (Class) 1A state title. Ultimately, that’s the goal.”

