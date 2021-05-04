Former ASH Trojan Matthew Beck gets hit in Tigers’ win against Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former ASH and LSU pitcher Matthew Beck, who was injured earlier in the season, got the chance to pinch-hit in the bottom of the eighth inning and hit a single to right field in the Tigers’ 10-2 win against Southern.

"I have absolutely no regrets"



Former @ash_baseball pitcher @Matt_Beck07 got the chance to pinch hit for @LSUbaseball tonight against #Southern



He hasn't played since February due to a UCL tear @KALBSports pic.twitter.com/AnUkedtwwL — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) May 4, 2021

In the two games this season against the Jaguars, LSU has scored 26 runs on 22 hits against Southern.

LSU got things started in the bottom of the first inning as Gavin Dugas hit an RBI double to score Tre’ Morgan to make 1-0, it was RBI number 46 for Dugas.

In the bottom of the second inning, LSU would add another run on an Alex Milazzo triple to score Drew Bianco to make it 2-0. The triple for Milazzo would be the first of his career.

The Tigers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run home run to left field from Bianco to make it 4-0.

LSU would break things open in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dylan Crews hit an RBI double to right-center to make it 5-2.

Jordan Thompson would add another run on an RBI sac-fly to make it 6-2 and then Cade Beloso would add another run on a two-run single to make it 8-2.

The Tigers would add another run on a solo home run from Crews to make it 9-2 and Cade Doughty would score another run on a wild pitch to make it 10-2.

LSU will travel to Auburn, Ala. for to take on the Auburn Tigers for a crucial SEC series, game one first of the series is scheduled for Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

