Advertisement

Former ASH Trojan Matthew Beck gets hit in Tigers’ win against Southern

Senior Matthew Beck singles in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Jags.
Senior Matthew Beck singles in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Jags.(Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former ASH and LSU pitcher Matthew Beck, who was injured earlier in the season, got the chance to pinch-hit in the bottom of the eighth inning and hit a single to right field in the Tigers’ 10-2 win against Southern.

In the two games this season against the Jaguars, LSU has scored 26 runs on 22 hits against Southern.

LSU got things started in the bottom of the first inning as Gavin Dugas hit an RBI double to score Tre’ Morgan to make 1-0, it was RBI number 46 for Dugas.

In the bottom of the second inning, LSU would add another run on an Alex Milazzo triple to score Drew Bianco to make it 2-0. The triple for Milazzo would be the first of his career.

The Tigers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run home run to left field from Bianco to make it 4-0.

LSU would break things open in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dylan Crews hit an RBI double to right-center to make it 5-2.

Jordan Thompson would add another run on an RBI sac-fly to make it 6-2 and then Cade Beloso would add another run on a two-run single to make it 8-2.

The Tigers would add another run on a solo home run from Crews to make it 9-2 and Cade Doughty would score another run on a wild pitch to make it 10-2.

LSU will travel to Auburn, Ala. for to take on the Auburn Tigers for a crucial SEC series, game one first of the series is scheduled for Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
Jena wins the Class 3A State Championship
Three local softball programs win state championships
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baker area double homicide suspect dead in Mississippi; baby that was allegedly kidnapped now in hospital
United Cajun Navy Mobile Response Unit
United Cajun Navy suspends search efforts for missing Seacor crewmen

Latest News

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38)
2021 NFL Draft: LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg signs with Minnesota Vikings as UDFA
FanDuel on track for sports gambling in Louisiana by beginning of football season
Jena wins the Class 3A State Championship
Three local softball programs win state championships
Two local teams sealed their spots in the State Championships after finishing games on Friday,...
Local teams advance to State Championships after Friday games