Grambling State hires new offensive coordinator

GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Grambling State University has hired a new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from California, according to the Shreveport Times.

Eric Marty is set to replace Mark Orlando on Monday. Orlando resigned two games into Grambling’s spring season in early March.

Former quarterbacks coach Kendrick Nord assumed the interim OC role following Orlando’s resignation but then “removed himself from the program” one week later.

Click here for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.