Advertisement

Grambling State hires new offensive coordinator

(Courtesy of Grambling State University)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Grambling State University has hired a new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from California, according to the Shreveport Times.

Eric Marty is set to replace Mark Orlando on Monday. Orlando resigned two games into Grambling’s spring season in early March.

Former quarterbacks coach Kendrick Nord assumed the interim OC role following Orlando’s resignation but then “removed himself from the program” one week later.

Click here for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baby allegedly kidnapped from Baker area area home dies
Vincent Griffin
Alexandria man arrested for sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile
Deputies and LaDOTD workers remain on scene while towing services make arrangements to remove...
18-wheeler engulfed in flames; cargo determined total lost

Latest News

Taylor Pleasants (17).
No. 7 Arkansas takes series with 4-1 win over No. 14 LSU
Northwood announced the man they call ‘Coach Twig’ as their next head basketball coach on...
Brian Terwilliger named head basketball coach at Northwood
Brian Terwilliger named head basketball coach at Northwood
Senior Matthew Beck singles in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Jags.
Former ASH Trojan Matthew Beck gets hit in Tigers’ win against Southern