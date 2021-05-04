Advertisement

Lawmakers reject bill to limit transgender youth in sports

(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers on a Louisiana House committee narrowly refused to advance a proposal to prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools.

The House Education Committee rejected the bill by Houma Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee by a one-vote margin.

Five lawmakers on the panel voted for the measure, while six voted against it.

Two Republicans joined Democrats on the committee in opposing the proposal.

That vote isn’t certain to end the debate for the legislative session, however. A similar proposal by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell awaits debate on the Senate floor.

Supporters of the proposals said they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition. Opponents call the measures discriminatory.

