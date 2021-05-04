Local teen seeks to ‘lead the spark’ to improve the community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The number of violent crimes in the City of Alexandria surged in 2021. According to Monica Doss, an assistant district attorney, juveniles are responsible for most of the 2021 homicides in Rapides Parish.

The spike in violence has brought up multiple discussions amongst community leaders. Recently, Demoris Frederick (DeeJ) messaged Corey Howard with KALB on Facebook, saying he wants to speak for young people about the ongoing violence in the community.

“I feel like there is a lot of things we do need in the community to get us in a better place,” Frederick said.

Frederick, a graduate of Peabody High School in 2020, and says young people in the community feel limited.

“We see the same stuff every day,” Frederick said. “No one is really counting us in, so what else do [people] want from the youth if nobody gives us the tools to be great?”

Frederick wants to take charge of showing the younger generation there is a better way. He plans to organize an event or camp that invests in the interests of young people.

“It takes one person to start the spark,” Frederick said. “[And] it takes the community to make it better. So I truly appreciate the people that support me with this.”

